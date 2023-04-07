The 2023 BMW i7 carries a starting price of 147,000 CAD in Canada, but you can’t drive one home for less than 160,882 CAD. That’s because you’ll be paying 2,995 CAD for the freight and pre-delivery inspection, another 595 CAD for the retailer administration fee, and 100 CAD for the air conditioning tax. There’s also a 16 CAD tire tax, a 6.25 CAD Motor Vehicle Industry Council Fee, a 22.76 CAD Security Registration Fee, and of course, the Luxury Tax worth 10,147 CAD.

The silver lining is that if you can afford it, you’ll be able to take advantage of significant savings during ownership, especially if you’ll be driving the EV extensively. BMW has teamed up with Electrify Canada to offer 36 months of free charging at up to 200 kW. Even if you have already taken delivery of your electric luxobarge, you’re still eligible to benefit from three years of free charging from the start date of the program. Reading the fine print, BMW says that “occupying a charger after a session ends may subject the driver to idle fees.”

As in other markets, BMW sells the i7 in Canada exclusively as an xDrive60 model. The lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 101.7 kWh has enough juice for up to 512 kilometers (318 miles) of range, according to the Natural Resources Canada. Aside from receiving three years of complimentary charging, owners can also use the Electrify Canada mobile app to access charging history and find stations throughout the country.

BMW will diversify the i7’s lineup soon with the release of an M Performance version. Officially known as the i7 M70, it’ll have dual motors good for well over 600 horsepower and 1,000 Newton-meters (738 pound-feet) of torque. Logic tells us efficiency will take a hit for the sake of extra performance, with the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) to take less than four seconds.

Although not announced yet, we’re also expecting a cheaper entry-level i7 with rear-wheel drive, potentially called the i7 eDrive50.

Source: BMW