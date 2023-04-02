The current-generation BMW M4 has been around since 2020 and has spawned several special editions, topped by the CSL limited to 1,000 copies. This is no ordinary G82 build either since it’s equipped with the optional M Performance exhaust and comes painted in the striking Sao Paulo Yellow color from the Individual catalog. It has also had its gasoline particulate filter removed for a bit more horsepower and decibels.

The M4 Competition with its striking Kyalami Orange interior and anniversary BMW M roundels hopped onto the dyno to have its inline-six analyzed to determine how much power it delivers. Aftermarket shop Biesse Racing from Italy had the opportunity to spend quality time with the high-performance coupe. They took it to speeds in excess of 300 km/h (186 mph) and discovered how potent the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine really is when taken to the maximum.

The S58 managed to push out 640 horsepower and 803 Newton-meters (592 pound-feet) of torque, so well above the official output numbers provided by BMW. It tells us the six-cylinder engine has had some work done since the extra power can’t come from just removing the OPF and fitting the upgraded exhaust. With the M4 CSL and the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL, the M division has upgraded the engine to 550 hp and 560 hp, respectively, which is still well below what this M4 Competition delivers on the dyno.

According to a recent report from a BMW insider, more power could be on the way for the M4 Competition, but only for the xDrive version. It’ll reportedly get 525 hp and share the newly gained muscle with the M3 Sedan, with no word about the M3 Touring benefitting from the extra horses.

Even though the M4 has been around since the second half of 2020, BMW intends to sell the car for many years to come. Rumor has it there are plans for a Life Cycle Impulse for cars manufactured from July 2024, with the updated model to remain in production until June 2027.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos / YouTube