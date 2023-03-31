Looking to add more racing-inspired flair to the new 2023 BMW M2? The M Performance Parts catalog has you covered. Recently, BMW M officially unveiled a range of M Performance Parts for the new G87 M2, and we got our hands on one to showcase what they can do in a video review and walkaround.

With a focus on carbon fiber, these aftermarket parts bring even more style and performance to the M2, with homologation already completed for compliance with safety regulations. From a new M Performance exhaust system to a suspension upgrade and M Performance wheels, we’ll give you an up-close look at everything the M Performance Parts line has to offer. Let’s dive into the details.

Carbon Fiber Parts All Around

Designed to enhance the car’s performance, handling, and aesthetics, these race-inspired aftermarket parts are mostly made of carbon fiber. The M Performance Parts lineup includes a carbon fiber front splitter, air intake trim, side skirt attachments, side spats, exterior mirror caps, rear lip spoiler, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, roof-edge spoiler, tow strap, and antenna cover.

Unique Exhaust System

The BMW M2 M Performance Parts also include a uniquely-shaped titanium M Performance Exhaust, which provides distinct racing-car sounds and is eight kilograms lighter than the stock exhaust. The suspension has also been modified, with a height-adjustable spring cup that allows the ride height to be lowered by up to 10 millimeters. Additionally, the M Performance wheels are made of a single piece of aluminum with a cross-spoke design and measure 20 inches in diameter at the front axle and 21 inches at the rear.

Sportier Interior

The interior of the 2023 BMW M2 is adorned with a range of M Performance Parts, mostly made of carbon fiber, including trim panels, knee pads, armrest, backrest covers, head restraint trims, and door sill plates. The velour M Performance floor mats and door pins with the colored M logo add a touch of luxury to the car’s interior, while the M Performance fuel filler cap in carbon fiber provides a sporty accent to the exterior.

Let’s take a closer look at these parts and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel for an exclusive BMW M2 review coming Sunday, April 2nd.