When one’s imagination can match their talent, anything is possible. With today’s modern tools, it has never been easier for artists to put their wildest dreams on digital paper. Such is the case here as Chris Labrooy has created a BMW M3 E30 from an alternate universe and timeline. He found the original sports sedan appealing because it’s an “odd-looking car,” and decided to express his appreciation for the original M3 with a truly bonkers design exercise.

Officially known as the “MMMM3,” the purely hypothetical M3 E30 has a wide body with perforated metal combined with a partially translucent fiberglass hood. It has also been imagined with a prominent rear wing eclipsing the ones installed by BMW on the hardcore Evolution versions or even on the DTM race cars.

The overfenders give the side profile a meaner stance without making the M3 look overly wide while the taillights are represented by a slab of light lurking from behind the perforated bumper. An M logo adorns the front wheels while the rear ones carry the BMW roundel, a recurring theme also noticeable on the unusual mesh-like rear. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the dual exhaust tips have been moved from left to right.

Chris Labrooy must be doing something right because his radical interpretation of the M3 E30 has been appreciated on Instagram by none other than BMW Head of Design Domagoj Dukec and BMW Group Head of Design Adrian van Hooydonk as well as by the official BMW channel on the social media platform.

Now, if someone could actually turn this rendering into an actual body kit, it should look even more spectacular in real life. With some people buying a brand-new M4 to convert it into a pickup truck, anything is possible, and hopefully, we’ll see this contraption in all of its perforated metal glory at the SEMA show.

Source: Chris Labrooy / Instagram