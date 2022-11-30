BMW Head of Design, Domagoj Dukec pairs up with Frank Van Meel, BMW M boss, to talk about the new BMW XM. The duo go around and inside the car to give us a design overview. Project Rockstar is the internal name for the XM which is now the flagship M car in Garching.

The BMW XM is M Division’s first hybrid, which means it will act as a test bed for future electrified M cars, like the 2024 BMW M5. Furthermore, it’s the first bespoke M car since the M1 supercar. On the outside, the XM features a unique front end design with split headlights and illuminated kidneys. The rest of the car is made up of sharp lines, shapes, and angles.

Inside, the BMW XM also breaks new ground for BMW as it separates the front and rear cabin compartments by using different designs for each. Front passengers get a traditional BMW cabin, with the now-normal iDrive 8 infotainment system. The rear cabin compartment features stylish and luxurious seats, along with a 3D-shaped headliner.

Thanks to a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain, it makes 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, which is more powerful than the previous BMW-leader, the M5 CS with its 626 horses. However, there’s an even more powerful model coming, packing a whopping 750 horsepower.

With a price tag around $185,000 for the future 750 hp version, the XM will push the pricing boundaries when it comes to a BMW car. The base model, sold in the U.S. also, is listed at $159,000.