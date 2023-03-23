The rivalry between the BMW M5 and Audi RS6 is as old as time, and it’s stronger than ever in 2023. The Munich-based marque has generally preferred to sell the car as a sedan while the folks from Ingolstadt have prioritized the wagon, but there have been exceptions in both instances. Seen here is a showdown between a current-generation M5 (F90) and a previous-gen RS6 Avant (C7) racing to the quarter-mile mark twice.

While the pre-LCI M5 Competition is untouched, the super wagon carrying the Four Rings has had its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine tuned to 700 horsepower and 800 Newton-meters (588 pound-feet) of torque. That gives it an advantage of 75 hp and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft), but on the other hand, the Audi is slightly heavier than the BMW.

Both have all-wheel drive and eight-speed, torque-converter automatic transmissions with launch control, so it should be a close battle. Well, at least in theory. Despite having an upgraded engine with more power, the RS6 failed to keep up the pace with the M5 Competition. Aside from having a slower start in both drag races, the wagon did not manage to recuperate the lost ground.

In the first drag race, the BMW did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a blistering 3.06 seconds and 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) in 7.13 seconds before completing the quarter mile in 10.88 seconds at a trap speed of 129 mph (207 km/h). As for the Audi, it did 0-62 mph in 3.24 seconds and 62-124 mph in 7.49 seconds, completing the quarter mile in 11.05 at 126 mph (203 km/h).

It was more of the same in the second drag race, albeit the M5 Competition was even quicker. It hit 62 mph in an amazing 2.98 seconds and performed the 62-124 mph journey in 6.97 seconds. The quarter-mile took 10.80 seconds at 129 mph (208 km/h). As for the RS6 Avant, it was slightly slower compared to the first run, taking 3.29 seconds to 62 mph and 7.58 seconds from 62 to 124 mph. The quarter-mile was achieved in 11.11 seconds at an identical 126 mph (203 km/h).

Come 2025, BMW will have a direct rival for the RS6 Avant considering the M5 Touring is coming back for a third generation, after the extremely rare E34 and the mighty V10-powered E61.

Source: Cars with Pilot Tseno / YouTube