The BMW M5 is unquestionably one of the most exciting performance sedans money can buy, and we could say the same thing about the confusingly named Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. It’s especially true when talking about the Competition version from Munich and the 63 S available from Affalterbach. Both these high-powered, heavyweight luxury bruisers were lined up for a drag race in less-than-ideal conditions as the road was damp.

However, it’s worth pointing out that while the M5 has a stock twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, the AMG GT 63 S has been tuned by the German aftermarket specialists at Brabus. With a colossal 700 hp and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) on tap from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, the modified car has an advantage of 75 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). On the flip side, it is about 200 kilograms (441 pounds) heavier.

The M5 painted in Snapper Rocks Blue had to settle for second place that day as the sinister AMG was substantially quicker off the line. That’s not to say the BMW was slow as it still did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.18 seconds, which is remarkable considering the official time quoted by the manufacturer in ideal conditions is 3.4 seconds.

BMW’s family-oriented speed machine did 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) in 7.21 seconds before completing the quarter mile in 10.96 seconds. It seemed to be gaining on the AMG GT 63 S near the end of the drag race, but not enough to recuperate the lost ground.

Ultimately, this wasn’t an entirely fair fight. To even the odds, it would’ve made more sense to have a standard version of the AMG GT 63 S or have the car race against an M5 with a tune or an M5 CS. The latter was recently modified by Manhart to more than 700 hp, which would make it a worthy adversary for this Brabus.

Source: Cars with Pilot Tseno / YouTube