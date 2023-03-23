After showing the 2023 BMW M2 in Toronto Red, Zandvoort Blue, Brooklyn Grey, and Black Sapphire earlier this week, it only seems fair to have a look at the fifth and final color available for the G87. An Alpine White example has arrived at the Bangkok Motor Show in Thailand where the sports coupe is being exhibited with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

The right-hand-drive M2 is fitted with the two-tone alloy wheels and an optional carbon fiber roof while the interior has the standard seats rather than the tinner ones with a carbon shell. Wrapped in Vernasca black leather, the seats wear the famous three M colors but you can have them in plain black as well. Available for an extra $800 in the United States, the carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and center console is also applied on the steering wheel’s spokes. The shift paddles are made from the same lightweight but durable material.

If none of the five colors available tickle your fancy, it’s going to take a while before BMW will diversify the color palette. We’ve been informed additional hues will be added at some point in 2024 but bear in mind none of them will be from the Individual catalog. Special paint jobs are planned for the M2 G87, it’s just that you will have to patiently wait for them.

In the meantime, BMW will kick off deliveries next month as series production at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico is underway. Yes, the M2 is no longer built in Leipzig where almost 60,000 units of the F87 generation were assembled. 20% remained in Germany, with 19% heading to the United States, 11% to the UK, and another 11% to China. Japan was the fifth-largest market for the first-generation M2, with a market share of 6%.

Source: spin9 / YouTube