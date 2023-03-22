Sapphire Black and Alpine White are missing from the family portrait, but these three hues are arguably the more exciting ones available for the new M2. Sadly, the G87’s color palette is surprisingly limited at launch, with BMW promising to address the issue at some point in 2024. In the meantime, the exclusive Zandvoort Blue is flanked here by the familiar Toronto Red and Brooklyn Grey metallic colors.

Since picking a favorite color is purely subjective, there are no right or wrong answers here. Granted, the non-metallic Zandvoort Blue pops a bit more than the others thanks to its novelty factor. However, that will gradually fade away as we’re certain BMW won’t keep this paint job exclusive to the M2 for too long. One assumption it’s (probably) safe to make is that people who are not fond of the car’s design will get it in Sapphire Black.

Seeing these three posing for the camera might help you decide on the color, although nothing beats checking out the cars in real life. It won’t be long until early adopters will take delivery of their cars as the global launch is scheduled for April. Unlike its F87 predecessor manufactured in Leipzig, the new M2 is made at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico alongside the regular 2 Series Coupe.

4 Interior Colors

The BMW M2 offers four interior options to choose from, including solid black, black with M-color accents, Cognac, and another black with carbon fiber sport buckets and more M-colored highlights. While the first three options are free of cost, the fourth one is exclusively available with the $9,000 carbon fiber options package. The car also offers three trim choices such as carbon fiber, gloss black, and aluminum, with the carbon fiber trim only available in the carbon fiber package mentioned earlier.

Controversial design and limited color choices aside, the G87 remains highly desirable, especially since rear-wheel-drive sports cars with a six-cylinder engine and a manual gearbox are dying. There’s always the option of buying a used F87 for those who can’t get used to the radical design changes brought by the second-generation model. The new M2 is more powerful than its predecessor but it’s also substantially heavier, almost matching the weight of its big-brother M4. Time will tell whether BMW will remove some weight with a Competition and/or CS later in the life cycle. The M2 might actually put on even more weight if reports about getting xDrive will come to fruition.