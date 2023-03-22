I have a gut feeling that the next-gen ‘G90’ BMW M5 is going to be an absolute menace. Don’t let its hybrid nature fool you, the G90 M5 is going to be sharper, more capable, faster, and more exciting than this current-gen M5. In this new video, you can get a taste of the G90 M5 as it attacks the Nurburgring in the rain.

In the video, you can see the BMW M5 on both the road and the track. During the former, you get a pretty up close look at the highly camouflaged test mule. While there are very few details to make out from its looks, due to the heavy camo, there are some interesting takeaways. The first is the car’s stance.

One of the biggest complaints about the current F90 BMW M5 is that it doesn’t look aggressive enough, due to its wheel arches not being swollen enough and it just not having the right stance. However this new car’s wheel arches stick out considerably, relative to the pillars and roofline, which makes it look wide and aggressive, more so than the current M5.

You can also see its new headlights, which look similar to those found on the BMW M2. We know that the 5 Series and M5 will get more sensibly styled front ends, leaving the big grilles for more luxurious, stylish models, and it’s all the better for it.

However, being a BMW M5, you want to know how it performs. It’s impossible to say if it’s better than its predecessor without driving it but it certainly looks sharper. It seems to turn in with a rapidness that belies its size and, during a left turn on the road, the driver accidentally steps the tail out in the rain, proving that it’s going to be an M car that can bite, which is important to the brand ethos.

Plug-in Hybrid Drivetrain

Under the hood will be BMW’s S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and it will likely make around 650 horsepower. However, much of its power will also come from an electric motor and batteries, which will help provide huge amounts of traction and performance.

But that hybrid powertrain was only put in place to add performance, so don’t expect and world-saving EV more or excellent gas mileage. Instead, expect a very fun, very exciting BMW M5 that will use the best tech available to make the best performance sedan possible.