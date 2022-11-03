We are a few months away from the end of the ICE-only era that started all the way back in 1984 with the original M5 E28. The sports sedan has had inline-six and V8 engines and even a V10 throughout its nearly four-decade run, some of which were naturally aspirated while others were turbocharged. They all had something in common by exclusively featuring combustion engines with no hybrid assistance.

That will all change with the F90’s demise in 2023 since its replacement has already been confirmed to adopt a PHEV setup. Codenamed G90, the next-generation M5 is expected to enter production in mid-2024, so look for an official debut to take place either by the end of 2023 or the first months of the following year. In the meantime, the AMG E63 competitor has been speculatively rendered.

Our friends at Motor.es looked closely at the most recent spy shots depicting prototypes of the new M5 running around in Germany to develop a possibly accurate digital exercise of the next-generation model. This time around, BMW’s designers will play it safe by avoiding making significant changes to the performance sedan’s appearance. Well, at least on the outside because the cabin will be drastically modified to accommodate the iDrive 8.

Much like the 3 Series LCI has received sharper-looking headlights and a more angular design for the bumpers, the eighth-gen 5er is expected to follow suit. The M5 is likely (and hopefully) going to avoid the oversized kidney grille of the M3 and M4 models. In addition, BMW won’t separate the daytime running lights from the main headlights.

Overall, the 2023 5 Series – and by extension, the 2024 M5 – will be a subtle evolution compared to the current G30 and F90. The two will ride on an updated CLAR platform that will also underpin a first-ever i5 electric sedan. An M5 Touring and i5 Touring could arrive with the new generation to broaden the lineup’s appeal furthermore.

It is believed the only 5 Series flavor to offer V8 power will be the M5 as the M550i xDrive will apparently be dropped with the next generation. It’s unclear why BMW might discontinue the V8-powered non-M5 model, but it could have something to do with stricter emissions regulations. It could be indirectly replaced by an M560e as a plug-in hybrid M Performance model with an inline-six engine.

The standard 5 Series (G60) is rumored to enter production by mid-2023, so BMW will likely unveil the executive sedan in the first months of next year. We’re expecting the gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid models to be joined from day one by the purely electric i5. The 5 Series Touring (G61) is due a few months later and there should also be a long-wheelbase sedan (G68) for China.

[Rendering by motor.es]