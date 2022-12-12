With BMW giving the M5 all-wheel drive for its latest iteration, tuners have jumped at the opportunity to extract ludicrous power from the V8 without turning the super sedan into a widow maker. Even the M division has unlocked a meaty 635 hp for the limited-run M5 CS special edition, but this F90-based build with a stage 2 kit takes the 4.4-liter V8 to a whopping 800 hp.

Fitted with Evolve downpipes, a Project Gamma intake, and an engine remap from Velocity Tuning, the ubiquitous S63 has been turned into a real monster. It can also run on ethanol, but even on pump fuel, it’s neck-twisting quick as the owner says the super sedan does 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) in 5.2 seconds. The owner hasn’t performed the sprint yet on ethanol, but a sub-five-second time seems plausible.

Although the engine is now making supercar levels of power, it still has the same internals and the standard pair of turbochargers. With that much power under the hood, it comes as no surprise the M5 F90 breaks traction when it’s in 2WD mode, especially on a damp road. Keeping xDrive largely solves that issue, and the owner says the stock brakes remain good enough to cope with the added power.

Courtesy of a stiffer suspension setup, the car rides a tad closer to the road than a stock M5 to sharpen up handling. However, the owner admits you feel the weight of the vehicle when going harder through the corner. After all, an M5 weighs about two metric tons with the driver and all necessary fluids. A forged engine is possibly on the agenda, but long-term reliability remains a priority and he doesn’t want the extra horsepower at the expense of durability.

BMW is gradually retiring the S63 to make room for its mild-hybrid S68. It’s already found in the 760i, X7 M60i, and the XM, with the X5 M60i and X6 M60i facelifted models to get it next year. In addition, the next-generation M5 has already been confirmed to use a plug-in hybrid setup based around the new 4.4-liter V8.

Source: hampshirephoto / YouTube