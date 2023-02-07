BMW has just released the latest version of the M3, the second-generation 2024 BMW M3 CS. This new model boasts a powerful 543 horsepower engine, making it one of the most powerful M3s to date. Of course, it follows the same CS recipe as its predecessors, emphasizing software upgrades over major hardware changes.

Inspired by the M4 CSL

As you’d expect, the exterior design of the BMW M3 CS is based on the M3 Competition, but this time around, it also incorporates some design cues from the M4 CSL. BMW has added many of the design elements from the flagship M4, including the BMW Motorsport-inspired kidney grille, yellow racing lights and a carbon fiber roof. Additionally, the BMW M3 CS has been equipped with lightweight carbon fiber components that help to reduce the car’s overall weight and improve its handling.

Carbon Bucket Seats, Normal Rear Bench

The interior of the 2024 BMW M3 CS is just as impressive as its exterior. You will find carbon bucket seats in a two-tone color combination, along with a carbon fiber center console. As a fun fact, there are no cup holders, just like the M4 CSL. iDrive 8 and the large curved display are the biggest change compared to the CSL model.

Under the hood, the BMW M3 CS is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine that produces 543 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. In terms of performance, the BMW M3 CS is a true powerhouse. The car can reach 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

The BMW M3 CS is not only a powerful sports car, but it is also a practical one. The car has a spacious and comfortable cabin, making it suitable for daily driving. And naturally, it’s less aggressive than the M4 CSL. The CS models are one of our favorite models because it doesn’t skip on comfort, while still offering great track performance.

