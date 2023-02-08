When BMW introduced the facelifted X5 and X6 yesterday, the photo gallery focused only on the former’s xDrive50e version and the latter’s M60i specification. If you’re curious to see the M Performance iteration of the conventionally shaped SUV, look no further than these real-life images. These were shot at the UK headquarters in Farnborough, hence the right-hand-drive vehicle.

As with the Life Cycle Impulse applied to the 8 Series lineup in early 2022, the X5 M60i gets an “M” badge on the front grille along with the M-specific side mirror caps. Doing so blurs the line between the M Performance and M models, especially since both share the new mild-hybrid “S68” engine. Finished in what appears to be Marina Blue Bay, the luxury SUV rides on one of the optional 22-inch wheels with a two-tone finish. It likely has the M Sport Package Pro judging by the Shadowline grille and headlights along with the red calipers of the M Sport brakes. Depending on the market, these items can be purchased individually.

As with the lesser X5 versions and the entire X6 lineup, the M60i uses BMW’s latest and greatest infotainment tech. The iDrive 8 comes with two side-by-side screens that stick out from the dashboard. There’s now a significantly simplified center console since the 14.9-inch display contains the vast majority of available features. The company’s small gear selector simplifies the interior furthermore.

The X5 LCI comes days after Mercedes introduced the 2024 GLE, which also has mild changes inside and out. With luxury automakers spending more and more money on developing EVs, combustion-engined cars are unlikely to change drastically in the remaining years. That’s not to say BMW has neglected the X5 since it gets mild-hybrid engines, a beefier inline-six, and a substantially more potent plug-in hybrid.

The best is yet to come as we’re patiently waiting to see the full-fat X5 M and its swoopy X6 M sibling in the coming weeks or months.

Source: tim1king / Instagram