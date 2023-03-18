There are no right or wrong answers when it comes to choosing a car’s paint. As the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some prefer bland hues like grey while others want eccentric colors like lime green. Of course, there’s also a middle ground many people prefer, partially because they’re concerned about the value of the car when the time comes to sell it. In the case of a performance car, customers tend to prefer more exciting exterior finishes. Sadly, there aren’t that many for the new M2.

For the time being, there are no Individual colors offered with the G87. You are stuck with having to choose between the non-metallic Alpine White and Zandvoort Blue or go with one of the three metallic paints: Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, and Toronto Red. The car’s project manager Markus Schröder told us this week new hues are planned but won’t be introduced until later in 2024.

In the meantime, we spent quality time shooting an M2 duo in the familiar Brooklyn Grey shared with other BMWs and the Zandvoort Blue exclusive to the high-performance coupe. Both had the anniversary roundels marking 50 years of M and shared the two-tone (Style 930M) wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear.

You’ll also notice two desirable features on the inside, namely the carbon bucket front seats and the six-speed manual gearbox. Overall, the cars are certainly less flashy than the striking M2 build we talked about earlier this week, the one decked out with M Performance Parts. The second-generation M2 is a highly configurable car, except for the limited color palette. BMW promises to solve this issue in the future, but Individual paints will remain a no-show even after 2024.

For the first time ever, you can get an M2 with centerlock wheels. It’s the only BMW available for the time being with this feature if we were to exclude the crazy-expensive 3.0 CSL. The G87 could outlive all BMWs available with a clutch pedal as the performance coupe signals the beginning of the end for three-pedal models. It’s expected to remain on sale after the M3 G80 and M4 G81 as well as the yet-to-be-announced Z4 M40i with a stick shift.