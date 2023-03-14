You’re going to see a many wacky comparison tests like this one. The BMW M3 Touring is an incredibly new machine, as it’s the first of its kind, so it’s going to be compared to interesting cars the standard M3 sedan would never have been compared to. Such as this test from Auto Express, in which the M3 Touring takes on the Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

These two cars aren’t exactly similar. The BMW M3 Touring is a five-door wagon that’s based on a four-door sedan. The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is an SUV that’s been given some serious firepower under its hood. The M3 starts off as a sport sedan, the F-Pace starts off as a family hauler. So how could these two cars possibly compare?

On paper, they’re actually not as far off as you might think. In the UK, they’re both priced pretty similarly and, ironically, the M3 Touring is actually a bit more expensive. They both have the same number of doors, they both have power-operated tailgates, and they both seat the same number of people. They’re engines are drastically different—the M3 uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6, while the Jag uses a 5.0-liter supercharged V8—but they make similar power. The BMW M3 makes 503 horsepower, while the F-Pace SVR makes 542 horsepower. The M3 is a bit quicker to 60 mph, doing it in 3.6 seconds, versus the Jag’s 4.0 seconds, but not by too much.

But what are the two cars actually like to drive? The BMW M3 Touring is obviously the sports car of the two. It’s sharper, quicker, more agile, and firmer. It’s the one you choose if you want to carve up a canyon road as quickly as possible. While the Jaguar F-Pace SVR is taller, more comfortable, offers better visibility, and actually has better steering feel. Don’t think that means its soft, though. It’s still seriously fast and will absolutely do some canyon carving of its own, even if it doesn’t do it as quickly as the M3. Both cars offer fantastic all-around performance packages but it’s clear their focuses are a bit different. The M3 Touring is a performance car that just so happens to be practical, while the SVR is a comfy SUV that’s been given mighty performance.

Of course, the decision of which is better comes down to preference and customer need. However, Auto Express does provide its own conclusion that’s worth reading.

[Source: Auto Express]