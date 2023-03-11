BMW hosts official M Day events in many parts of the world, including in the Czech Republic where the seventh annual gathering is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 24. Enthusiasts are in for a real treat as they’ll be able to check out the long-awaited M3 Touring as well as the bonkers XM, the automaker’s first dedicated M car since the days of the mid-engined M1.

To attend the event, participants must sign up at czechmclub.cz and pay a CZK 4,000 ($180 or €169) entry fee. The organizers are expecting as many as 160 cars at the show, which will take place at the Autodrom Most, a 2.6-mile (4.2-kilometer) track located in the northwest part of the country. Participants will learn valuable driving lessons from professional instructors and will also be given the opportunity to ride shotgun in the G81 super wagon fitted with an assortment of M Performance Parts.

The original M3 (E30) will also be at the circuit along with the first M-branded product from BMW Motorrad, the M 1000 RR. There’s no word about the M2 G87 attending the show, or the recently facelifted X5 M / X6 M. BMW Czech Republic is organizing the event once again and will allow owners of non-M cars to participate, regardless of model series and year of production.

The 2023 M Day in the Czech Republic on March 24 will start at 9 AM local time and end at 6 PM. The organizers project this year’s edition will set a new record for the highest number of cars on the race track located outside Most city and built between 1978 and 1983. Several motorsport events are held there each year, including the Superbike World Championship, European Truck Racing Championship, Porsche Sprint Challenge Central Europe, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Sidecar World Championship, and Histo-Cup Austria Histo Cup Finale.

Note: Attached images are from last year’s M Day.

Source: BMW