With the latest-generation 7 Series, BMW is narrowing the gap to the standard-wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost. The new G70 is bigger and more luxurious than any of its six predecessors while offering an unprecedented amount of customization options. To emphasize there’s an ideal build out there for anyone who can afford Bavaria’s range topper, a new official gallery puts the spotlight on a pricey spec.

BMW Slovenia has published fresh images depicting the i7 xDrive60 with a two-tone paint by combining Sapphire Black with Oxide Gray. The fully electric sedan is built in the M Sport Package Pro specification and blacks out the mighty kidney grille courtesy of a Shadowline upgrade to complement the upper side of the body. The dark look is enhanced by the mirror caps and glossy 21-inch wheels (909 M style).

The interior oozes sophistication with its leather/cashmere wool upholstery serving as an Individual upgrade with a Smoke White/Atlas Grey combination. It’s never been offered before, mixing a light-colored leather in the upper section with a darker cashmere-rich cloth in the lower section. Yes, cloth in a 7 Series. Starting this month, BMW is also offering this unusual upholstery in Black/Dark Grey.

This i7 has plenty of other extras since it has been built with the Executive Lounge package for utmost comfort with ample legroom. It also happens to have the enormous 31.3-inch Theatre Screen that extends from the headliner to replace the typical pair of tablets used for previous rear-seat entertainment systems. The open-pore wood trim, crystal controls, and rear sunblinds are all part of the expensive build.

Gone are the days when BMW’s flagship car had numerous conventional buttons to adjust the rear seats and access in-car features since physical controls have made way for a pair of screens. In each of the rear door panels, there’s now a 5.5-inch touchscreen providing quick access to the audio system, climate settings, ambient lighting, sun blinds, electric seat adjustment, and the Theatre Screen.

The xDrive60 is the only i7 version available to buy for the time being. However, an M70 will be introduced later this year as an M Performance model with over 600 horsepower and 1,000 Newton meters (737 pound-feet) of torque.

Source: BMW