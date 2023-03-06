The only thing better than an E34? That would be an E34 Touring. Although it isn’t one of the only 891 M5s built by BMW with a long roof, this lesser 525i is still a desirable car among wagon enthusiasts. It was shipped to a professional detailer to have some work done to the body. However, it arrived in a worse condition since it was transported in the middle of winter without an enclosed trailer protecting it from the elements.

A new video released by Canada-based Chromatic Garage shows the first 5 Series Touring generation built by BMW get the pampering it deserves. It arrived at the shop looking rather messy, covered in salt and dirt before getting a wheels-off cleaning. The 24-minute video is quite soothing to watch, without the unnecessary commentary made by some YouTubers. The before and after difference is night and day, with the aftermath revealing an E34 in good condition despite its venerable age.

A follow-up video featuring the same car will address some of the paint issues the Touring is currently having. Save for the period-correct Hartge wheels, this 5 Series E34 appears to be in stock form. Hopefully, we’ll get a better look at the black interior in the next video. Judging by the condition of the body, the cabin should also be in great shape.

Depending on the year, BMW sold the 525i with multiple configurations of the M20 engine. The inline-six originally had just under 170 horsepower and 164 pound-feet (222 Newton-meters) of torque. Near the end of the E34’s life cycle, the 2.5-liter unit was making nearly 190 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm). There were more potent versions of the original 5 Series Touring, topped off by the M5 with 335 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) from an S38 engine. The highest-performing version did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in as little as 5.9 seconds before reaching an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h).

Source: Chromatic Garage / YouTube