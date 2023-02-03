Sometimes I forget that there have only been two generations of M5 Touring, the E34 and E61 generations. That makes them surprisingly rare, despite their immense popularity among fans. The first of them, the E34 M5 Touring, is an especially rare model, as it was the last generation of M5 to be hand-built by BMW M in Garching. But does that mean that this specific 1993 E34 M5 Touring, which needs a bit of work, is worth its high price tag?

This car is currently up for auction on Cars and Bids and, with four days still left on the auction, the current bid is up to $42,000 (at the time of writing this). That isn’t absurd for an E34 M5 Touring but it’s likely to go up quite a bit by the end of the auction, as all auction site cars do. But, as cool as this car is, it needs quite a bit of work, including some rust repair.

As per usual with BMWs of the early ’90s, this M5 has quite a bit of underbody rust and rust at the bottoms of the doors. The latter of which are prone to rot on ’80s and ’90s BMWs and this car will eventually be no different. So it’s going to need quite a bit of rust repair and body work done before it’s too late and that isn’t exactly cheap. It also has some wear on the interior and some paint chips and scratches. So it’s certainly not perfect.

However, it is a very special car. Not only is it an E34 M5 Touring—the last M5 to offer a straight-six engine, the last hand-built M5, the first M5 wagon, and one of the last analog M5s—it’s in a very cool spec. This specific car wears a Macao Blue Metallic paintwork, which is almost black in some lights and looks fantastic, and the coveted “throwing star” wheels. Inside, its black interior is all business, quite literally. Like many E34s, it features a hilarious car phone, so businesspeople can conduct their business at 155 mph.

This is an incredibly cool car and one that any BMW enthusiast would love to own. But it’s going to require quite a bit of work to get it back in great condition, so is it worth the price?

[Source: Cars and Bids]