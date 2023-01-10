2023 BMW X5 Overview

BMW has churned out the X5 Sports Activity Vehicle for over 20 years, and most of them have come from their Spartanburg, SC, plant right in the US of A. It’s now one of the brand’s best-selling models and is a stand-out choice in a sea of mediocre “luxury” SUVs, thanks to its dynamic handling characteristics, intuitive technology, and overall versatility. A mighty V8 engine is also still available for those who crave high performance. So, too, is a hybrid xDrive45e variant, though there isn’t anything particularly lacking in the standard six-cylinder engine. Overall, the 2023 BMW X5 continues to live up to its hard-earned reputation for quality and value.

BMW X5 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Buyers can choose from all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive in the X5 xDrive40i and X5 sDrive40i trim levels, respectively. Both receive the same turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine producing 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. The 2023 BMW X5 M50i receives a twin-turbo V8 that makes 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, but it’s almost $20,000 more than the base model. Whether or not that’s worth it is up to you, but a four-second zero to 60 mph time does sometimes come in handy. Finally, the 2023 X5 xDrive45e gets the same inline six but pairs it to an electric battery and motors.

Output comes up to 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. All models receive the smooth-shifting and responsive ZF eight-speed automatic transmission found elsewhere in the BMW lineup. The 2023 BMW X5 can tow up to 7,200 pounds when equipped with the factory tow hitch. Otherwise, you’ll be limited to a still-impressive 6,600 pounds.

Fuel Economy and MPG

Shocking no one, the least efficient 2023 BMW X5 is the V8-powered X5 M50i. Its 21.9-gallon fuel tank is shared among all vehicle versions save the plug-in hybrid, and it returns 16 city / 22 highway / 18 combined. On the other end of the spectrum sits the 2023 BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid, returning 50 mpge or 20 mpg combined (using just gas). Thanks to a clever mild hybrid system, the regular X5 actually returns better efficiency if you’re not utilizing the electric component of the xDrive45e: 23 combined for both rear and all-wheel drive variants. You can view an in-depth comparison at the FuelEconomy.gov website.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2023 BMW X5 has tons of luxurious features that make the vehicle feel truly premium. Leather upholstery isn’t standard, but you might not miss it – Sensafin is the newest iteration of BMW’s synthetic leather and feels just as rich as the real thing. Of course, opting for leather will cost you – the Luxury Seating Package adds $1,600 to the already-steep $2,450 upcharge. Trim choices range from real wood to aluminum and carbon fiber, and they’re all equally nice.

The 2023 BMW X5 offers plenty of headroom and legroom for front and back-seat passengers and can comfortably fit five adults. No third-row seating is available. Its spacious interior offers up to 33.9 cubic feet of storage with all seats in place and 72.3 cubic feet when the back row is folded. What does that mean? Car and Driver fit 26 carry-on suitcases in the back of the BMW X5 with the seats folded – 11 with the back seats in place.

BMW X5 Technology and Connectivity

For 2023, the BMW X5 still uses the old iDrive 7 in its dashboard. That means dual 12.3-inch displays, one for the driver and one in the cabin’s center. It’s not a bad look, and it boasts nearly all the functionality of newer iDrive 8 systems without the admittedly neat curved display. One benefit is that climate controls are operated via traditional buttons rather than a screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, as does MyBMW app integration, navigation, and voice commands.

The $1,350 Premium Package includes most of the must-have options, including a head-up display, remote engine start, and wireless device charging with a Wi-Fi hotspot. In addition, a Harman Kardon surround sound system is worth the $875 price tag if you’re an audiophile.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2023 BMW X5 comes standard with Frontal Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info, Lane Departure Warning, and Active Blind Spot Detection as part of BMW’s Active Driving Assistant suite. Notably, the current-generation X5 is also an IIHS Top Safety Pick – and performed at the highest possible level for almost every test. If you want it, radar-assisted cruise control is available as part of the Driving Assistance Professional Package.

BMW X5 Pricing

The X5 sDrive40i and xDrive40i start at $61,600 and $63,900, respectively. The PHEV X5 xDrive45e starts at $65,700, and the 2023 BMW X5 M50i starts at $85,400.

2023 BMW X5 FAQ