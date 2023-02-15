2024 BMW X6 Overview

The iconic Sports Activity Coupe gets a significant overhaul for the 2024 model year. Extensive revisions on the 2024 BMW X6 include a redesigned front fascia and headlights, increased horsepower and torque, and (finally) the BMW Curved Display with iDrive 8. In addition, the M Sport Package is now standard, giving the 2024 BMW X6 a bit more curb appeal. The top-dog V8 X6 M60i xDrive gets some added M bonuses, too, like M wing mirrors and quad exhaust outlets.

BMW X6 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2024 BMW X6 is only available in all-wheel drive. The standard X6 xDrive40i retains a familiar smooth and powerful turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. Numerous hardware upgrades and perhaps some tuning witchcraft up the output to 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. The V8-powered X6 M60i features a fiery and shouty M-tuned engine, dubbed the S68. This twin-turbo powerplant churns out 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet. It even has a break-in period, like the true M vehicle it is.

An eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters powers all four wheels in every 2024 BMW X6. Additionally, they’re all mild hybrids, thanks to BMW’s familiar 48-volt mild hybrid system. An eBoost function offers up to 12 horsepower and 147 foot-pounds of twist.

Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA hasn’t tested the 2024 BMW X6 quite yet, but we’ll update this section when they do. However, it isn’t a stretch to assume very similar fuel economy as the 2023 model. The X6 gains a little weight over the previous models, but the 48-volt system will likely offset it. So, expect it to closely rival its numbers from last year. That means xDrive 40i models will get between 21 city / 25 highway / 23 combined. The V8-powered M60i will return around 16 city / 22 highway / 18 combined. Just like the outgoing model, a 21.9-gallon tank is shared between all trim levels of the X5 and X6.

Interior and Cargo Space

The biggest change to the cabin is the curved display that dominates the dashboard. That aside, new illuminated trim and a smaller gear selector are welcome additions to the 2024 BMW X6. Sensafin remains standard with options for extended Merino leather upholstery. Heated seats come standard, but multi-contour and ventilated seats are available.

Cargo capacity is slightly down on the 2024 BMW X6 compared to the X5. You can store 27.4 cubic feet of stuff with all the seats in place, and up to a maximum of 59.6. Those numbers fall 6.5 feet and 12.7 feet short, respectively, of the less-stylish X5. It’s up to you whether or not the tradeoff is worth it.

2024 BMW X6 Technology and Connectivity

The 2024 BMW X6 comes standard with the new BMW Curved Display and continues to offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new X6 also offers wireless charging and a 5G-capable eSIM standard. The Premium Package offers the best value for shoppers looking for a nice blend of connectivity and premium features. It gives you full LED lights, remote engine start, a Harman Kardon stereo, and a head-up display. Most of that comes standard on the M60i trim, alongside multi-contour and ventilated seats and Integral Active Steering. The My BMW App offers the ability to remote start, unlock and lock the car, and even park the vehicle when combined with the Parking Assistant Professional Package and an iOS device.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Every 2024 BMW X6 comes standard with the same features as last year’s model. Frontal Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info, Lane Departure Warning, and Active Blind Spot Detection are all welcomed back as standard equipment. A new addition, Highway Assistant, comes with the optional Driving Assistance Professional Package. Now, you can drive hands-free at speeds up to 85 mph, and adaptive cruise control is conveniently included in the same package. The Parking Assistant Professional Package now includes Maneuver Assistant, which can store familiar movements and automate them. iPhone users with the My BMW app and iOS 16.2 and later can even perform these via their phone.

BMW X6 Pricing

The 2024 BMW X6 xDrive40i starts at $73,900. The 2024 BMW X6 M60i xDrive starts at $93,600.

2024 BMW X6 FAQ