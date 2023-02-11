Several prototypes of the 2024 BMW 5 Series Sedan have been caught on camera undergoing final testing ahead of an official reveal expected this summer. The vehicles were spotted on the Pacific Coast Highway being driven around while hiding the full production body. Some of the cars had less camouflage than others, allowing us to get a better idea of how the design will change for the upcoming G60. We can also glance at the final headlights and taillights as well as the newly designed flush door handles.

If current BMW designs have you worried about the styling direction the eighth-generation 5 Series will take, we’re quite confident the next-gen car won’t have a controversial look. It’s pretty clear the kidney grille isn’t overly large while the headlights have a conventional layout without separating the daytime running lights from the main clusters.

We are getting the impression of a sharper-looking sedan, which should carry over to the G61 Touring as well. In addition, the already confirmed i5 will have a virtually identical appearance for both the saloon and wagon body styles. Also coming in two flavors will be the M5, with spy shots showing BMW is already testing the sedan (G90). Later this year, we’ll likely get to see the wagon (G99) running along the Nürburgring.

Before you get too excited, the M5 duo is unlikely to come out until near the end of 2024 or early 2025. In the meantime, the next-gen 5 Series will be out first as a sedan with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains joined by the first-ever fully electric i5. Don’t hold your breath for another M550i because we’re hearing only the M5 will have a V8. Instead, the M Performance 5 Series is likely going to be a plug-in hybrid with an inline-six for a yet-to-be-confirmed M560e xDrive.

What the adjacent spy video isn’t showing is the interior but it’s easy to imagine how BMW will revamp the 5 Series’ cabin. The first model to come with iDrive 8.5, the luxury sedan is getting the Curved Display with a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen sitting side by side behind a glass panel. The latter will provide access to the vast majority of functions since the center console will be simplified by getting rid of most conventional buttons. Yes, including those for the air conditioning. Look no further than the 3 Series LCI and 7 Series G70 to get an idea of how the dashboard will be overhauled for the new 5er.

We are only months away from the world premiere. Logic tells us we’ll see the 5 Series Sedan / i5 only, with the more practical Touring to arrive several months later.

Source: KindelAuto / YouTube