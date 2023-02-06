The M3 Touring is probably the coolest BMW in the world at the moment. Not only is it an M3 wagon, after decades of fans asking for one and BMW never delivering, but it’s also one of the fastest, most dynamic wagons on the market. Now that it’s finally here, we get to see what it can do when it hits the German Autobahn. In this new video from AutoTopNL, you get to see the M3 Touring reach its top speed and how quickly it gets there.

With a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, making 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, it’s no surprise that the M3 Touring is fast. Especially since we’ve already spent a lot of time in the M3 Competition, so we already know how fast it can be. The M3 Touring only comes in one spec, too—Competition xDrive. That means, in addition to its 503 horsepower engine, it only comes with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Those who were hoping for a manual version will be disappointed. Still, it’s an M3 Touring and that’s all that really matters.

In the video, the M3 Touring reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.47 seconds, which is shockingly fast for a five-door, all-wheel drive wagon. It’s also faster than BMW’s claimed 3.8-second 0-60 mph time for the M3 Competition sedan and the Touring version is a bit heavier. It also runs the quarter-mile in 11.42 seconds, which is only about half a second slower than the M5 CS, which is the fastest BMW ever made, all while being able to haul an entire family and their gear.

Watching the BMW M3 Touring hit its top speed, and how quickly it does so, proves just how impressive of an all-around performance machine it is. It’s brutally fast, incredibly capable, and also surprisingly practical. Customers who can get their hands on one are getting something genuinely special.