The E46 M3 is a car that needs no introduction. Likely doubly so if you’re browsing BMWBLOG. We’ve written at length about the car, but we certainly aren’t the only ones. The car’s natural balance, attractive styling, communicative handling, and iconic S54 engine have made it a hit since its debut in 2001. Finding the right one can be difficult; but, in the last week, several desirable examples have come up for auction on Bring a Trailer. If you’re looking for the best of the best, the time to act might be now. This Carbon Black over black Competition Package M3 checks all the boxes.

12K Miles, ZCP; What More Do You Need?

Even in a world where we see pretty well-kept E46s popping up on auction sites with some degree of frequency, this M3 stands out. It has only traveled 12,000 miles since its original owner snagged it in Ontario. The car came stateside in 2017, trading hands between Eric Keller (EAG founder) and German car enthusiasts Turtle Garage. The seller notes that despite the car’s nine-owner Carfax report, the last owner owned it two times and has ostensibly only had four owners.

The history is nice, but what really counts is how this thing feels from the driver’s seat. Specified from the factory with the Competition Package (option code ZCP) means this car gets a host of upgrades lifted from the Europe-only M3 CSL. Cross-drilled brake rotors, iconic Style 163M wheels, a quicker steering ratio, a special stability control mode, and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel all improved on an already excellent driving experience. Only 2,410 ZCP-equipped E46 M3s ever made it to North America.

Need a refresh on why everyone loves the E46 M3? Under the hood sits an inline-six engine (S54) sits, generating 333 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. A far cry from the torque monster machines we see rolling off the M assembly lines today. A Getrag six-speed manual box powers the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. Old-school hydraulic steering, a relatively light curb weight, and gorgeous aesthetics give the E46 M3 “total package” vibes. Watch the auction for this car here on Bring a Trailer.

What Else Awaits and What You Might Have Missed

Not feeling black on black? Go for the exact opposite with this Alpine White/Grey 2004 M3. It’s still a facelift model and has low miles – just 23,000. Although it unfortunately lacks the Competition Package, it still wears real 163M wheels. Although Grey isn’t most people’s first choice of interior upholstery, Alpine White is a pretty uncommon and desirable color on the E46 M3. The auction ends December 19th.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the Laguna Seca Blue over Anthracite Impulse Cloth car that BMW specialists Enthusiast Auto Group sold just earlier in the week. This exceedingly rare spec commanded an impressive $81,500 – far more than we’d expect to see either aforementioned car transact for. For many, the color, history with EAG, and desirable (light) modifications likely make it the definitive E46 M3. You can view that auction here.

If you’re looking for that perfect Christmas gift, I’m not picky. [Image provided by Bring-a-Trailer]