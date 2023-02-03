One of the most awaited BMW product launches of the year is the all-new 2023 G87 M2. The second generation of the compact M-engineered sportscar was unveiled last year but it is now ready to land in customers’ hands. And these customers seem to be more anxious than ever to place their orders. Several forums are filled with threads revolving around the allocation process of the 2023 BMW M2, so to shed some light on this, we reached out to BMW of North America.

Allocations in Late Feb 2023

While BMW was not able to give us an exact date for when the ordering bank will open, we were told dealers will get their production slots / allocations “later this month.” Of course, these allocation slots will vary from dealer to dealer, so it’s always best to check with your local shop. It’s also likely that the new BMW M2 will land faster in dealers’ lots considering the car is built in North America.

Production of the new BMW M2 G87 kicked off in Mexico last December. The San Luis Potosi Plant will exclusively build the new M2 and 2 Series Coupe for the world. The new BMW G87 M2 will join the 2 Series Coupe at the new plant which has also been manufacturing the BMW G20 3 Series since 2019.

MSRP Set At $62,200

The 2023 BMW M2 is going to start at $62,200, which is about normal for an entry-level M car. However, this generation G87 BMW M2 is going to get quite expensive with options. Dealers are starting to get the pricing guide and options list for the new M2 and some of the options carry big price tags. For 2023, the most expensive option package on the list is the Carbon Fiber Package, which costs $9,900. With it you get a carbon fiber roof, M carbon fiber bucket seats, carbon fiber trim, the M driver’s package and the M Race Track Package. In terms of individual options, the most expensive is the carbon fiber roof which will set you back $2,600.

Also, if you want the fancy Live Cockpit Professional Pro digital gauge cluster, you’ll have to pay an additional $1,100. Metallic paint colors are $650 and there are only two standard colors: Alpine White and Zandvoort Blue. Optional colors at this point are Brooklyn Grey, Toronto Red, and Black Sapphire Metallic. Two transmissions are available at no-cost – a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic.

You can watch our last 2023 BMW M2 video right below and you can also take a look at our exclusive M2 prototype drive. The first drive reviews will be out before April 2023.