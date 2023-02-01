BMW’s iX gets its fair share of criticism for its looks, its price, and its lack of power and range when compared to certain Tesla models. However, the iX is a surprisingly efficient EV and one that can squeeze out more miles per charge than BMW claims (as I proved in my range test). But how far can it truly get on one full battery charge and how does it compare to some of the most efficient long-range EVs on the market?

In this new video from Carwow, Mat Watson tests the BMW iX’s range by driving it from full to completely flat in a mix of real world driving conditions. He also does the same thing with three of the UK’s longest-range vehicles to see how the iX’s max range stacks up.

The four cars in the test are the BMW iX (claimed 380 miles of range WLTP), Mustang Mach-E (372 miles), Tesla Model 3 (389 miles), and the Mercedes-EQS (464 miles). There are longer-range EVs on the market, such as the Lucid Air, but they’re not available in the UK. According to Watson, those are the longest-range EVs the UK has to offer. So which one proved to be the best?

During the test, Watson and crew drove the cars on the highway, at around 70 mph (traffic permitting), using each car’s adaptive cruise control as much as possible and using the climate control. So very normal conditions and no hypermiling, all in an attempt to get the most realistic maximum range figure for each car.

The specific BMW iX in this video is an xDrive50 model with the larger 21-inch wheels, which actually only has a claimed max range of 369 miles (due to the less aerodynamic wheels). So, on paper at least, it’s the least efficient, lowest-range car in this test. So which car performed the best? Well I’m not going to ruin all of the hard work Carwow put into the test by telling you, so go watch the video. However, it’s well worth it because it’s an interesting look at how efficient these EVs are.