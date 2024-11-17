After Real Madrid’s football (soccer, if you prefer) team got its shiny new BMWs in September, the women’s team now follows suit. There’s no combustion engine in sight as all the vehicles are fully electric. That wasn’t the case with the men’s team since some players took home the XM plug-in hybrid SUV with its big V8 engine.

Unsurprisingly, the electric SUVs were in high demand. Most players from Real Madrid’s women’s football team got an iX2 xDrive30 or an iX xDrive50. The list also includes a couple of iX1s in xDrive30 flavor. Five players drove home in an i4 M50 while one got the keys to an i5 M60 sedan. The purely electric 5 Series G60 appears again on the list as a lesser i5 xDrive40. Our favorite of the lot is the i5 M60 Touring picked by Caroline Møller.

It’s the third year in a row that BMW Spain supplies cars to Real Madrid’s women’s football team. The iX we mentioned is the current version but a Life Cycle Impulse is right around the corner. The LCI is expected to enter production in March 2025, so the official debut should occur in the coming months. It’s too early for the iX1, iX2, and i5 to receive updates. As for the i4, it just went through a mid-cycle refresh together with the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Attached below, the full list shows what each player got for this season:

iX2 xDrive30 MISA iX2 xDrive30 ROCIO GALVEZ iX2 xDrive30 OLGA CARMONA iX2 xDrive30 OIHANE iX xDrive50 ALBERTO TORIL i5 M60 xDrive MARÍA MENDEZ iX xDrive50 EVA NAVARRO iX xDrive50 FILIPPA ANGELDAHL iX xDrive50 ALBA REDONDO i4 M50 MELANIE LEUPOLZ iX xDrive50 NAOMIE FELLER iX xDrive50 TERESA ABELLEIRA iX xDrive50 CAROLINE WEIR iX xDrive50 BRUUN iX xDrive50 C. CAMACHO i5 xDrive40 ANTONIA SILVA iX1 xDrive30 SANDIE TOLETTI iX1 xDrive30 CHAVAS i5 M60 xDrive Touring CAROLINE MØLLER i4 M50 MAELLE LAKRAR i4 M50 ATHENEA DEL CASTILLO i4 M50 LINDA CAICEDO i4 M50 SHEILA GARCÍA

Source: BMW