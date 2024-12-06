A lot of people think the US got shafted a bit when it comes to the E36 M3. We got a less powerful and less special motor and missed out on some of the special editions that made their way to markets elsewhere in the world. One such example is the E36 M3 GT. If you’re looking to get in on one of the ultimate M3 forbidden fruits, you’re in luck. Check out the 1995 BMW M3 GT now for sale on online auction site, Cars and Bids.

The BMW M3 GT is Special – And There Aren’t Many

With only 356 examples produced, zero of which officially reached US shores, the E36 M3 GT is rightly prized. Its scarcity, paired with the S50B30 inline-six motor under the hood, makes it one of the most desirable E36 models ever, rivaling even the US-only Lightweight (LTW) models. Individual throttle bodies, lower compression, continuously variable VANOS valve timing, and a slew of other mechanical changes separate the Euro S50 from the one the US market saw.

But you don’t even have to peek under the hood to know you’re looking at something special. All M3 GT models – even the five pre-production models – came in British Racing Green. Like the LTW M3s, the M3 GT is immediately recognizable from its subtle front lip, rear spoiler (this one wears a larger, LTW-style one) and special Style 24 forged 17-inch wheels. Inside, the cars don the famous E36 “Vader” seats trimmed in Mexico Green Nappa leather and Anthracite Amaretta cloth. Carbon fiber trim adorns the dash, door sills, and center console.

More Than Skin Deep

So the E36 M3 GT is low production and features lots of factory goodies that set it apart from other E36 M3s. But remember: the Euro-spec S50 engine under the hood also makes a fair bit more power – 295 horsepower vs. the US’s 240. The power increase is probably even more noticeable when you factor in the additional handling benefits BMW bestowed upon the M3 GT. Measures like aluminum doors and an M strut tower brace probably pay small, but noticeable, dividends from the driver’s seat.

The car has just over 100,000 miles on it, which is admittedly a bit high relative to what these cars usually hit the auction block with. At a current bid of $51,000, it’s already exceeding US-market E36 M3s in similar condition by a vast margin. Notably, the car failed to meet the seller’s expectations (and reserve) on Bring a Trailer after being bid to $70,000 in January 2024. The current auction ends December 10th. Whether you’re curious what the car will sell for or want to get in on the action, here’s the auction link.