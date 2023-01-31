The M3 CS celebrated its public debut over the weekend in Daytona where BMW brought an eye-catching Signal Green example of the super sedan. If that paint job is too much for your tastes, and we can easily see why that might be the case, then Frozen Solid White is more suitable. It’s an Individual metallic color exclusive to this special edition (at least for the time being) that’s nowhere near as striking as the look-at-me green shade.

Much like the showcar exhibited during the 24-hour endurance race in Florida, it rides on forged M wheels with a V-spoke design and a Gold Bronze finish. Alternatively, BMW also sells this set with a more subdued matte black look. The 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels are wrapped in track-oriented tires measuring 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 tires developed specifically for the M3 CS.

Red accents throughout the exterior, including the kidney grille’s contour, take after the M4 CSL but don’t extend onto the hood and roof as they do on the coupe. The M3 CS shown at the BMW Welt has one of the few options available, a pricey carbon-ceramic brake set with red (or gold) calipers that’ll set you back €8,800 in Germany. All those carbon fiber body parts are standard and have been borrowed from the two-door model.

The configurator is already up and running in some countries, showing the car in the standard Sapphire Black and Brooklyn Grey metallic paints. Production won’t be starting until March and BMW intends to make up to 2,000 units during the course of 12 months. An extension is possible, but only if there’s enough capacity at the plant in Munich. According to the company, the main markets will be the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Priced from $118,700 in the US, the M3 CS is the most expensive M3 that BMW has ever sold. For the sake of comparison, the previous namesake special edition available during the F80 generation was about $16,000 cheaper. It’s not the priciest CS-badged car as that honor goes to the $142,000 M5 CS.

