BMW has showcased the M3 CS in Signal Green and Frozen Solid White but what about the non-Individual colors? Thankfully, the super sedan’s online configurator is already up and running in some countries to show how the Clubsport looks with the standard colors. There are only two available – Sapphire Black and Brooklyn Grey – both of which are metallic.

The adjacent screenshots taken from the German configurator also allow us to see 827M wheels in Black as the press images have only shown the 19-inch front / 20-inch rear set with a Gold Bronze finish. Even though the M3 CS costs €146,000 in its home market, there are still a few options for which you’ll have to pay extra. Carbon-ceramic brakes cost a hefty €8,800 while the M Precision Strut can be had for €1,100.

The options list includes a Driving Assistant (€900), Parking Assistant (€600), electric trunk lid (€450), heated steering wheel (€270), acoustic glass (€200), and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional (€1,150). You won’t have to pay extra for the Shadowline headlights as they’re available as a no-cost option, much like the leather (instead of Alcantara) steering wheel.

BMW will make about 1,700 to 2,000 cars during the M3 CS’ 12-month production run, which is scheduled to start in March at the factory in Munich. It might end up making more cars should customer demand exceed the initial supply, but only if there will be capacity available at the assembly line. A two-door version taking the shape of an M4 CS could follow as M boss Frank van Meel told us in a recent interview there’s room in the lineup for a similar special edition based on the coupe.

With 543 horsepower on tap, the CS is BMW’s most powerful M3 ever but it doesn’t have the company’s most potent iteration of the inline-six engine. Believed to cost a staggering €750,000, the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL has been blessed with a beefier twin-turbo “S58” delivering an extra 10 ponies.

Source: BMW DE