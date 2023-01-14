To celebrate the Slovakian launch of the 2023 i7, BMW’s regional branch put the electric flagship in front of the camera in Bratislava for an extended photoshoot. As it’s usually the case with press images, we’re dealing with a high-end version of the fullsize luxury sedan. In fact, it has nearly €60,000 worth of options, amounting to an exorbitant final price tag of just under €200,000.

How can a 7 Series get this expensive? The base price in the Central European country is nearly €140,000 and then you add goodies like the M Sport Package for €7,132 and an Individual cashmere wool interior worth €11,370. These aren’t the only pricey options available for the i7 as the zero-emission luxobarge also has a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system (€5,995) and the Executive Lounge option (€6,956).

The all-black exterior with its dark 21-inch wheels is contrasted by the light-colored leather in the upper section of the seats while the lower sections have a darker cashmere cloth. Yes, a €200,000 car has cloth on the inside as BMW believes the Smoke White/Atlas Grey upholstery with wool/textile surfaces provides a “new haptic quality to the interior and combines sustainability with luxury.”

The xDrive60 is the only version BMW is offering for the time being of its purely electric luxobarge. However, a more potent M70 will follow later this year with around 660 horsepower and a whopping 1,000 Newton-meters (737 pound-feet) of torque. It’ll do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in under four seconds for an asking price that will surely command a premium over this non-M Performance version.

The i7 xDrive60 is no slouch either for a vehicle that weighs more than 2,600 kilograms (over 5,800 pounds). With 544 hp and 745 Nm (550 lb-ft) on tap, the Mercedes EQS rival needs 4.7 seconds for the sprint and is electronically capped at 149 mph (240 km/h). Of course, people aren’t buying massive sedans for their quick acceleration, but the instant response of the electric motors is a nice bonus.

Source: BMW