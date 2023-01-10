Earlier this week, a rumor popped up on several forums and Facebook Groups, claiming an alleged delay in the production of the BMW M2 G87. The original poster was based in the United Kingdom and claimed that “production of the M2 for customers will be pushed back by several months.” But according to a BMW UK spokesperson, the “UK market launch for BMW M2 remains set for May this year.”

“There’s very strong demand for the new M2 – individual customer build slots and delivery estimates are communicated to customers via their BMW retailer in the usual way,” the spokesperson told BMWBLOG. When it comes to the U.S. market, according to our sources, the production of the BMW M2 G87 is on track as well. At the time of publishing, no production delays are expected for these two markets.

Production of the new BMW M2 G87 began in December 2022 at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. The new BMW factory will exclusively manufacture the G87 M2 for the world markets. The new BMW G87 M2 will join the 2 Series Coupe at the new plant which has also been manufacturing the BMW G20 3 Series since 2019. The San Luis Potosi plant has increased its production by 25 percent in 2021. Last year, the plant hired an additional 800 employees and started a second production shift.

The 2023 BMW M2 goes on sale in April 2023 with a base MSRP of $62,200 plus $995 destination and handling. Dealers have yet to receive their allocations, but that should happen in the next few weeks. First official press drives are also scheduled for this Spring. In the meantime, if you’re looking to explore the new BMW M2, you’ll be happy to know that the U.S. online configurator is live and you can start configuring the spec of your future car. It also shows you exactly which features the M2 comes with as-standard and which are optional extras.