Because of its positioning in the Group, BMW can’t match the depth of customization you get from Rolls-Royce. However, it’s not far either from what the peeps from Goodwood are offering for their ultra-luxury cars. The higher you go into the segment, the more options you have for personalizing a new BMW. The 7 Series and XM are prime examples of how spending extra nets you a bold-looking car.

BMW Bulgaria decided to spice things up by organizing a photo shoot with the two large models in wild colors. The regional branch appears to have a soft spot for green hues since both the 7 Series and XM are featured in green shades from the Individual catalog. With their split headlights and gigantic kidney grilles, these large BMWs must’ve made a splash on the streets of the East European country.

The 7 Series and XM are unquestionably the most controversial-looking models in BMW’s current lineup. Perhaps the latter more than the former. Either way, both have sparked a lot of debate regarding the company’s unconventional design language. Recent spy shots have indicated the flagship sedan is preparing for a Life Cycle Impulse that might bring some notable changes at the front. As for the plug-in hybrid SUV, it’s unclear whether it’ll even get the LCI treatment.

The 7 Series and XM are not the only BMWs with this polarizing face since the X7 has a similarly striking design. By extension, so does the ALPINA XB7. If you’re not a fan of this look, you’ll be glad to hear smaller cars won’t get the split headlights. The company’s current design language is a bit busy but that’s likely to change soon. The Neue Klasse concepts have strongly suggested a “less is more” approach is planned with simpler, smoother surfaces.

It’ll be interesting to see how we’ll look back at the G70 and G09 say 20 years from now.

Source: BMW Bulgaria