The 2022 BMW Winter Technic Drive event recently took place in the Ötztal Alps where the German luxury marque brought all sorts of xDrive-equipped models. From the new X1 all the way up to the 8 Series, participants had the opportunity to drive a variety of all-wheel-drive cars in a harsh snowy environment.

We’ve already seen a 330e Touring xDrive tackling the mountain range in the Central Eastern Alps and now a new video shows the purely electric 7 Series G70 in a similar scenario. The i7 xDrive60 was suitably dressed for the occasion in a Frozen paint, specifically the pricey Deep Grey Metallic. The stately luxobarge is equipped with the M Sport Package and rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in winter tires.

The fancy automatic doors à la Rolls-Royce work as advertised at temperatures well below 0 degrees Celsius, providing access to what is arguably the most interesting interior specification of the latest 7er. The seats and door cards are wrapped in Individual Merino leather/cashmere wool, complemented nicely by the Mirror Oak High Gloss trim of the dashboard.

The xDrive60 is the sole 7 Series version available for the time being with an electric drivetrain. BMW’s battery-powered flagship has a pair of e-motors delivering a combined output of 544 hp (400 kW) and 745 Nm (550 lb-ft). Should that not be enough, BMW has already announced it’ll introduce an i7 M70 next year with 660 hp (485 kW) and over 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft).

The M Performance i7 should prove to be significantly quicker than the xDrive60, which does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.7 seconds. We’re also expecting the M70 to have a higher top speed than the regular model and its electronic limiter programmed to kick in at 149 mph (240 km/h).

The M70 won’t be the only sporty flavor of the 7 Series as BMW is already selling an M760e, although without the V12 engine its name might suggest. Instead, it’s an inline-six gasoline mill part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

