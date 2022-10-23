After seeing the BMW XM behind closed doors back in May at Villa d’Este, it was now time to finally put the power SUV on camera. While in Palm Springs testing the new BMW 7 Series and i7, BMW also opened the doors for us to a studio with the 650 horsepower XM. So we took this opportunity to learn more about the car from Sven Ritter, Head of Project BMW XM. In the videos below, we go over all the details behind Project Rockstar – the internal name for the XM – including design, specs, naming convention, Label Red, and more.

First Bespoke M Since M1

Of course, we also put together our own review of the XM and further explored the design and interior space of the luxury SUV. For those of you not familiar with the XM yet, allow us to recap a few high level things. Despite the antithetical nature of the XM’s existence, it’s an important car for the brand, for two reasons.

First Hybrid M

Firstly, it’s the M Division’s first hybrid, which means it will act as a test bed for future electrified M cars, like the 2024 BMW M5. Secondly, it’s the first bespoke M car since the M1 supercar and a daring bet for the motorsport division. With a price tag around $185,000 (for the 750 hp version), the XM will push the pricing boundaries when it comes to a BMW car.

The BMW XM isn’t based off of any pre-existing BMW product and was solely designed to be an M car. Yet, it still uses a modified CLAR platform. On the outside, the XM features a unique front end design with split headlights and illuminated kidneys. The rest of the car is made up of sharp lines, shapes, and angles.

Inside, the BMW XM also breaks new ground for BMW as it separates the front and rear cabin compartments by using different designs for each. Front passengers get a pretty traditional BMW cabin, with the now-normal iDrive 8 infotainment system. The rear cabin compartment features stylish and luxurious seats, along with a 3D-shaped headliner.

750 HP Version in 2023

Along with being the most expensive BMW ever made, at least until the $750,000 3.0 CSL arrives next month, the BMW XM is already the most powerful car in the brand’s history. Thanks to a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain, it makes 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, which is more powerful than the previous BMW-leader, the M5 CS with its 626 horses. However, there’s an even more powerful model coming, packing a whopping 750 horsepower.

