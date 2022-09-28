BMW typically acts fast by uploading a model’s configurator right after the official reveal, which is exactly what it did with the 2023 XM. The plug-in hybrid SUV is already up and running on the automaker’s website in Germany, allowing us to see the electrified mastodont in multiple colors. While the official images focused only on Cape York Green and Sapphire Black, now we have the opportunity to see the M among X models in other shades as well.

Available at no additional cost, M Toronto Red and M Marina Blue Bay metallic paints can be seen in the adjacent gallery. The former is combined here with the smaller 21-inch wheels while the latter has the 22-inch set. You can have the body color and wheel combination in any way you want since there aren’t any restrictions as far as we can see. Alternatively, you can step up to the 23-inch alloys we saw in the official images, with or without the gold accents.

Mineral White metallic is also a no-cost option and is featured here on an XM with the largest wheels ever offered by BMW. You will have to pay an extra €1,250 for Dravit Gray metallic paint from the Individual catalog. Speaking of options that cost money on top of the €170,000 starting price, the 22-inch wheels will set you back €1,760 while the 23-inch alloys are €2,960 or €3,060 depending on whether you want the gold accents or not.

We are barely scratching the surface when it comes to options since BMW is offering a multitude of goodies, including several Merino leather upholsteries that cost up to €2,500. The most expensive option of the bunch is the Bowers & Wilkins sound system available for a hefty €4,450. The Munich-based automaker will charge you €2,450 for the M Driver’s Package and €2,650 for the Driving Assistant Professional. Other items available include a trailer hitch for €1,350, extended M Shadowline for €300, a garage door opener for €260, and blue/red brake calipers for €500.

XM production starts this December at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina ahead of a market launch set for spring 2023.

Source: BMW UK