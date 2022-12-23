The popular YouTubers behind the AutoTopNL channel are back with another video in which they take an interesting car to the maximum on the Autobahn. The big difference is that this time around, it’s their very own automobile. They surprisingly traded in a Ferrari 812 Superfast for an entirely different type of vehicle by purchasing a previous-generation BMW 7 Series. Specifically, it’s a Sapphire Black example with the M Sport Package and the standard wheelbase.

Being built in early 2020, it has the Life Cycle Impulse applied, complete with the mighty kidney grille and the wide light bar at the rear. We’d argue the Shadowline upgrade on a black car makes the front grille less ostentatious, especially when combined with the bigger air intakes of the M Sport version. While this 750i xDrive came capped from the factory at 155 mph (250 km/h), the top speed limiter has now been removed to unlock the V8 engine’s full potential.

With a mighty 523 horsepower and 750 Newton-meters (553 lb-ft) from a twin-turbo V8, the G11 was taken to an unrestricted section of the Autobahn to stretch the N63’s legs. Unsurprisingly, it effortlessly reached a much higher velocity after deleting the limiter. With an empty stretch of the highway ahead, the 750i xDrive LCI hit an impressive 321 km/h, so just under 200 mph.

This 4.4-liter N63 engine remains available in an assortment of BMW and ALPINA products as well as the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Unfortunately, stricter emissions regulations in Europe have forced BMW to do away with the V8 engine for its latest-generation flagship in the EU.

As a matter of fact, the six-cylinder 735i and 740i models are also not offered on the Old Continent where your only options are diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains along with the fully electric i7. The latest-generation 7 Series has also entirely lost the mighty V12 since the M760i is not available, regardless of region.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube