When a car is painted in a striking color, it better have an attractive design because a flashy hue attracts a lot of attention. Thankfully, this BMW 8 Series is arguably a handsome car, so we’d argue the relatively rare Galvanic Gold paint suits it quite nicely. The car in question is a more practical Gran Coupe in the thrifty 840d specification.

We’ve seen this color before every now and then, specifically on the X2 crossover-coupe and the final 18 examples of the i3 electric hatchbacks that were delivered earlier this year. It’s nicely contrasted here by the blue brake calipers part of the optional M Sport Package. The carbon fiber side mirror caps and black exterior accents do a great job of making the Galvanic Gold stand out furthermore.

There’s more of that gold on the inside where the “8” in the crystal gear knob has been color-coordinated with the body. Eagle-eyed readers will notice this is not an LCI model judging by the slightly smaller display of the iDrive 7 and the old grille design with the narrower slats. It’s also worth mentioning that on the facelifted model, the M Sport Package has been made standard equipment.

The LCI launched at the beginning of the year didn’t bring any changes underneath the hood, so the 840d soldiers on with the inline-six B57 engine. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel is good for 335 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to enable a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in around five seconds en route to 155 mph (250 km/h).

At home in Germany, the 2023 840d Gran Coupe LCI retails from €104,500 but that’s before any options and that special paint job. The stately sedan with combustion engines could be living on borrowed time as the third-gen 8 Series will allegedly go purely electric on the CLAR platform and lose the two-door coupe and convertible members.

[Photos: instagram.com/bmw_potsdam / instagram.com/viimedia]