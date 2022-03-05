Along with the debut of the BMW M8 Competition Facelift, the base 8 Series models were also on display at the Amelia Concours d’Elegance. The 2023 BMW 8 Series Facelift was introduced as a Gran Coupe and Convertible models, both featuring unique color combinations and features.

Minimal Visual Changes

All of the facelift changes are the same across the BMW 8 Series family, as there aren’t any real differences between the 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, or Gran Coupe. For example, all 2023 BMW 8 Series facelift models get the M Sport package as-standard, which adds sportier M bumpers, as well as more aggressive front air intakes, and new side skirts, all of which are painted in body color. New 19 inch M Light Alloy wheels are also fitted, as are M Sport brakes with blue calipers.

The kidney grille has gone through some mild changes also. It is slightly wider with a more shark-like nose and they come standard with BMW’s “Iconic Glow” grille illumination. For the first time, the classic BMW Motorsport Roundel logo is featured on the hood, trunk lid, and wheel center caps.

M Mirrors For M850i Models

BMW M purists might cringe at the idea of an M mirror design on a non-M car, but times are changing. For the first time, the M850i models are getting the M side mirrors. The M850i also gets a subtle rear spoiler, 20″ lightweight alloy wheels, and a limited-slip rear differential as-standard. The color palette is quite exciting though: Skyscraper Grey Metallic, San Remo Green Metallic, M Portimao Blue Metallic, and Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic (seen here).

Larger LCD Screen

Inside the car, there really aren’t any major changes. But there is one worth mentioning: the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is replaced with a 12.3-inch Live Cockpit Professional display. The steering wheel gets a new bottom spoke, which now has a hollow space in it. Lastly, extended leather is now standard on all 8 Series models.