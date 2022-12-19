In early 2023, BMW will bring a new update to the popular X5 and X6 crossovers. Along with the planned facelift for the X5/X6, the Bavarians will also deliver a design update to the 2023 BMW X6 M. But don’t expect major changes, at least on the outside. This new rendering from Kolesa.ru aims to peel off the camo from X6 M prototypes giving us a potential look at the front-end design.

Revamped Front-End

Based on recent spy photos, we believe the 2023 BMW X6 M will gain a redesigned front bumper with inserts across the front air intake and air curtains. Additionally, the headlights are tweaked with new LED graphics. The kidney is unlikely to change, so expect the same, bold, but not oversized kidneys. No changes are expected in the back. Now when it comes to the interior design, things take a somewhat expected turn.

The interior will receive a revamped dashboard to accommodate the latest infotainment system (iDrive 8). Prepare to say goodbye to the traditional controls for the climate settings as their respective functions will be incorporated into the 14.9-inch touchscreen. To its left, a digital driver’s display measuring 12.3 inches will be housed within the same piece of slightly curved glass. A small gear selector will declutter the center console furthermore.

Brand-New V8 Engine

However, the biggest change is under the hood. The 2023 BMW X6 M Facelift gets an all new engine—BMW’s S68, an all-new twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. It’s unclear how much power it will make in M car spec but it’s like to be around the same. The S68 in M Performance guise makes the same power as the old N63 M Performance engine, so the same might hold true for M cars. However the new engine will feature better throttle response, smoothness, thermal management, efficiency, and hopefully noise.

BMW will commence production of the updated X5 and X6 duo in April 2023, so the first deliveries should take place before the end of spring. In the United States, the dynamic duo will likely be marketed as 2024 Model Year products.

[Rendering by kolesa.ru / instagram.com/kelsonik]