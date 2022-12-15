The comprehensive lineup BMW is offering for the 3 Series has something to whet your appetite. Should you want practicality as your main course with a side of efficiency, look no further than the Touring with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. You can have it as either a 320e model or a more potent 330e, with both being sold in rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

For the 2022 BMW Winter Technic Drive recently held in Austria, the 330e Touring xDrive endured the harsh winter days in the Ötztal Alps. It’s a mountain range in the Central Eastern Alps located in the Tyrol state in the western part of the country. As seen in the adjacent walkaround video, BMW chose a high-specification version of its electrified wagon courtesy of the M Sport Package and the Shadowline upgrade with numerous black exterior accents.

Naturally, the PHEV wagon is based on the facelifted 3 Series introduced earlier this year. You can immediately tell by its sharper-looking adaptive LED headlights on the outside and the iDrive 8 inside the revamped cabin. Carrying the 50 years of M anniversary roundel, the Bavarian family hauler is finished in Skyscraper Grey metallic and has red M Sport brakes behind the all-black wheels with winter tires.

The 3er Touring can get quite expensive if you tick too many boxes on the options list. While the starting price is a somewhat sensible €45,000 for the 318i Sedan, this 330e Touring xDrive retails from €61,700 before any extras. With the Verde Mantis sedan exhibited last week at the Essen Motor Show, BMW demonstrated you can build a 330e that costs an eye-watering €119,613.

While a fully electric i3 Sedan exists in China where it’s locally produced, the 320e and 330e will have to suffice for the time being. A globally available 3 Series without a combustion engine will arrive in 2025 on the Neue Klasse platform.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube