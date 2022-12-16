It’s a known fact by now that BMW will give the second-generation X2 a purely electric version molded after the iX1. Much like the conventionally styled crossover, its sleeker sibling will be initially available only with a pair of electric motors and xDrive. The iX2 xDrive30 is rumored to enter production together with the combustion-engined versions near the end of next year.

A well-known BMW insider who goes by the “ynguldyn” nickname on the BimmerPost forums claims a front-wheel-drive, single-motor derivative is in the pipeline. The iX2 eDrive20 is scheduled to hit the assembly line in March 2024, following the start of production of an equivalent iX1 eDrive20 in November 2023.

Technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery, but it goes without saying the entry-level variant will be significantly down on power compared to the xDrive-equipped model. As a refresher, BMW sells the new iX1 xDrive30 with a combined 313 hp (230 kW) and 494 Nm (365 Nm) of torque. The electric crossover’s battery has a net capacity of 64.7 kWh and provides enough juice for a maximum range in the WLTP cycle of 440 kilometers (273 miles).

Provided the iX1 eDrive20 inherits the same battery pack, it should prove to be slightly more efficient thanks to a lower curb weight. Audi has demonstrated its electric coupe-SUVs have a bit more range as a result of a more aerodynamic body, but it remains to be seen whether that’ll be the case with the iX2 compared to the iX1.

BMW has already ended production of the first-generation X2 even though its replacement won’t reach the assembly line for roughly another 11 months. Spy shots of early prototypes have suggested there will be significant design changes to bring the baby Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) in line with the larger X4 and X6.

Codenamed “U10” (X1/iX1 is “U11”), the next-gen X2 is expected to launch in these configurations: sDrive18i, sDrive18d, sDrive20i, xDrive20i, xDrive25i, M35i xDrive, and the iX2 xDrive30. The US-spec model will be limited to an xDrive28i and the M Performance version, with the latter expected to have a slightly more powerful B48 engine.

Source: ynguldyn / BimmerPost