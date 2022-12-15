BMW’s practical Touring models are well-suited for special tasks and these spacious wagons have been part of police fleets for many years. There have also been quite a few turned into emergency vehicles for other purposes, including ambulance duty. Case in point, the 22-person emergency staff in Budaörs, Hungary has taken delivery of a new 530d Touring to use for 24-hour emergency care in the Budaörs and Törökbálint areas.

Supplied by local BMW dealer Rack Autó, the large wagon comes fitted with the same life-saving equipment you’ll find in an ambulance, including instruments and medicines for patients in need of urgent care. In one of the official images released by the automaker’s Hungarian press department, we notice a defibrillator in the cargo area.

The 530d Touring has been equipped with the M Sport Package and wears an emergency vehicle livery while the roof hosts emergency lights to make the vehicle more visible. It’s not a loaner but rather a permanent asset for the emergency staff in Budaörs. The diesel-fueled wagon was handed over to those who need it the most during a ceremony held earlier this week in the presence of the mayors of Budaörs and Törökbálint cities.

BMW will retire the G31 next year to make room for the new G61. The long-roof version of the next-generation 5 Series is believed to enter production in March 2024. It will once again be offered with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Rumor has it an electric i5 Touring is in the offing and there also might be a new M5 Touring with a plug-in hybrid V8 making over 700 horsepower.

The G60 Sedan will be the first to see the light of production day as BMW insiders claim it’ll hit the assembly line in July 2023. The saloon will also spawn an electric i5 to create the most diverse 5 Series lineup ever. The M5 we mentioned earlier is believed to be the only V8-powered 5er the company will offer.

Source: BMW Hungary