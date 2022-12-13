Future BMW owners in the United States, your worst nightmares have sadly been confirmed. As previously reported, the year change does indeed make cars more expensive. The US configurator has been updated for the 2023MY to reflect the new pricing structure. Percentage-wise, the biggest jump is for the 330e xDrive, now 3.7% costlier than before, at $44,900. In terms of absolute value, the 760i xDrive is $2,800 more than before, at $116,400.

You can play with the configurator at the source link below where the cheapest BMW money can buy is the 228i Gran Coupe from $37,800 or $1,200 more than before. Likely entering its final year before changing generations, the 5 Series has been hit with a $1,200 price increase for the 530i and 530e with their respective xDrive versions while the 540i with or without AWD costs $1,300 more than before. Then there’s the M550i with its $1,600 bump and the mighty M5 commanding a $2,000 premium over the 2022MY, now at a steep $109,900 before options.

When pricing for the 2023MY emerged online at the end of last month, there was no mention of the 4 Series. That’s likely because BMW is preparing to update the lineup and bring it in line with the 2023 3 Series, and logic tells us there will be price hikes across the range. All versions are expected to switch to the latest infotainment system and all but the M4 are likely to receive styling tweaks, including the M440i models.

There are changes for the 4 Series’ electric counterpart, the i4. For example, the base eDrive35 costs $600 more than before, at $52,000. The eDrive40 adds $1,200 to the final bill with the model year change, meaning the electric gran coupe will set you back $57,100. As for the i4 M50, its price has gone up by $1,400 to $68,700. However, the BMW USA configurator is still not showing the price increases for the i4, but it’s only a matter of time.

Important changes will come for the 2024MY with the arrival of the next-generation 5 Series and its electric i5 sibling. A yet-to-be-confirmed addition to the range will occur in the coming years with the arrival of an M5 Touring. There are also reports stating an i5 Touring might come to North America as well, but nothing is official yet.

Source: BMW USA