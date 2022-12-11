This 1997 BMW 3 Series has an interesting yet sad story to tell as its previous owner abandoned it at the repair shop. After failing to pay a bill of more than $2,000 for a water pump replacement and other parts, he simply decided to give up on his E36. That was five years ago, and all this time, the car hasn’t moved an inch as the owner never returned to pay the repair bill and get his sports sedan back.

It recently changed hands after a YouTuber decided to buy the neglected 328i, flat tires and all. It has nearly 180,000 miles (nearly 290,000 kilometers) on the odometer and wasn’t even starting when he got it. After trying to figure out what was wrong with it, the mechanic discovered the issue stemmed from a faulty fuel pump that had to be replaced.

Although the car now works again after a long hiatus, it’s doomed because of its problematic history considering it can’t be registered. Even without the vehicle title issue it has, this E36 would be a major undertaking since it has more than a few rust spots. In addition, the brakes are “temperamental,” the power steering is shot, and there’s a weird odor coming from the ventilation system. Ultimately, the car will be scrapped for parts to help revive other E36s.

As a refresher, the 328i was the range-topping model among the non-M3 models and was sold between 1995 and 1998. It had the M52 engine making just under 200 horsepower and a little over 200 pound-feet of torque. The 2.8-liter engine is linked to a five-speed ZF manual gearbox, which works perfectly even though it’s a high-mileage car that has been dormant for an extended period of time.

It’s safe to say this is the first and last time you’ll see this E36 running as the truth is not all old BMWs out there are worth saving.

Source: M3nameisjosh / YouTube