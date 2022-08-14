With electrification representing the way of the future, BMW decided to focus on the iX1 when it unveiled the third-generation X1 compact crossover earlier this year. However, diesel engines remain relevant in some parts of the world, especially in Europe. For this reason, you can still get the company’s entry-level X model with an oil-burner, be it for the front-wheel-drive sDrive18d or this – the xDrive23.

A new video shows the diesel-fueled AWD model wearing an attractive Utah Orange Metallic paint combined with 20-inch wheels, the largest set ever fitted to the X1. We don’t get to see the interior, but it appears the crossover was ordered with the optional Oyster Vernasca leather upholstery. This specification goes to show how far the X1 has come in terms of sophistication and refinement with the U11 generation.

It too gets the Operating System 8 like the iX and X7 LCI larger SUVs, but the screens are a tad smaller. The digital instrument cluster measures 10.25 inches while the touchscreen has a 10.7-inch diagonal. In the bigger and fancier BMWs, the latest iDrive combines a 12.3-inch driver’s display with a 14.9-inch infotainment. Much like the bigger SUVs, the X1 will soon get the M Performance treatment for the first-ever M35i with 315 horsepower on tap courtesy of an updated B48 engine.

Meanwhile, this 2023 BMW X1 xDrive23 has a 2.0-liter diesel with 48V mild-hybrid technology. It develops 211 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) to enable a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 7.4 seconds. Flat out, it’ll do 140 mph (225 km/h). Being a diesel, customers will mostly buy it for its thrifty powertrain, enabling the crossover to consume as low as 5.3 liters / 100 kilometers in the combined WLTP cycle.

The revamped X1 will go on sale in October with two gasoline and two diesel engines, alongside the purely electric iX1. The ICE-powered models will all have a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard. Additional versions are on the way, including a plug-in hybrid and that X1 M35i we mentioned earlier.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube