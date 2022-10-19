This new generation of BMW X1 is shaping up to be the best one yet. It might not be quite as fun as the original rear-wheel drive model but it’s more spacious, more practical, more comfortable, better looking, and has a far better interior. So, overall, it’s probably the better car. And it’s certainly improved over the previous-generation. However, one of the most interesting aspects of this new car is its inclusion of an M Performance model, the BMW X1 M35i, which was just seen doing some public testing prior to its reveal. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

In these new photos, we get to see the first ever M Performance version of the X1. That might not seem like a big deal but it’s likely going to be an incredibly popular model among customers, especially U.S. customers. The BMW X1 is a hugely popular car here in the ‘States, thanks to its affordable price and comfy cabin. This new one is only going to be more popular. And we’ve already seen how popular M Performance cars have become. Combine those two and BMW’s got a real recipe for success on its hands.

The BMW X1 M35i will be very similar to other front-wheel drive-based M Performance cars. So it’s going to get BMW’s current 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, with 302 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. That engine works well in cars like the BMW M135i and M235i Gran Coupe. Both of those cars have their complaints but their engine isn’t one of them. So expect the little turbo-four to motivate the X1 well enough.

Looking at these photos, this BMW X1 M35i is going to be the best looking X1 yet. It’s sporty, handsome, and athletic looking, while also being subtle, like a proper BMW should be. Its flat-gray paint looks good, too. Colors like that from the factory will surely turn heads and get customers excited about owning one of these. We’re not quite sure what it’s going to cost when it finally does go on sale but X1s are usually priced pretty well with good lease deals, so you can imagine that these M35i models are going to fly off shelves.

