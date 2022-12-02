Akrapovič made a name for itself by developing high-performance exhaust systems for motorcycles before beginning to cater to sports cars. Their latest product shows the Slovenian company is willing to branch out furthermore by introducing its first adjustable rear wing. Available for the BMW M3 G80 Sedan and M4 G82 Coupe, the aerodynamic piece is made from carbon fiber and has been lacquered before being hand-polished in the same vein as their diffusers.

The lightweight wing rests on a pair of brackets manufactured from CNC-machined aluminum and features a swan neck layout. To ensure structural stability at pivot points, Akrapovič has incorporated titanium reinforcements. These were necessary taking into consideration there are three levels of adjustability.

Combining carbon with titanium means the rear wing benefits from increased durability since it has better resistance to galvanic corrosion. The latter material was also used for the bolts connecting the wing to the two brackets. As for the design, it was optimized using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to maximize stability at high speeds by increasing downforce at the back of the M3/M4.

Mind you, Akrapovič’s wing is manually adjustable, meaning the owner must choose the preferred angle before driving. A small lip at the trailing edge of the wing (aka a Gurney flap) has been installed, while each side has a subtle monochrome logo of the company. Details regarding availability and pricing are available at dealers.

BMW also offers its very own optional rear wing (or small spoiler) for the M3 and M4 through its extensive catalog of M Performance Parts. In addition, the M4 CSL got an integrated rear spoiler akin to the M3 CSL E46 while the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL is fitted with a large tail wing à la Batmobile with enclosed sides to pay tribute to the original Coupe Sport Lightweight from the E9 era.

Source: Akrapovic