BMW M’s first ever superbike – the M 1000 RR – takes on the Ferrari SF90 in this new drag race. As you might have guessed, this is far from a fair duel. The two-wheel M 1000 RR has an impressive power-to-weight ratio – 0.91 kilograms per horsepower without the driver. It delivers 212 horsepower and 83 pound-feet (113 Newton-meters) of torque coming from a 999cc inline-four engine. The M 1000 RR weighs only 192 kilograms (423 lbs) with a full tank.

Two-Wheel vs. Four-Wheel Traction

On the other side of the drag strip, you have a plug-in hybrid from Maranello delivering 1,000 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton meters) of torque to all four wheels. The weight is relatively low at 1,570 kilograms (3,461 lbs) which translate into a power-to-weight ratio of 1.57 kilograms per horsepower. The Ferrari SF90 runs from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.5 seconds.

There is also a significant price difference between the two super athletes. The Ferrari SF90 comes in at $507,000. BMW Motorrad is asking $36,995 plus $645 destination. ($32,495 + $4,500 50 Years ///M Package) for the anniversary M 1000 RR edition and estimates it will have it on sale in the United States by the end of the third quarter.

In this video, we can see the Ferrari SF90 running the quarter mile in just 9.6 seconds, just slightly faster than the M 1000 RR – 10 seconds. If there is no traction disadvantage due to a rolling start, the BMW M 1000 RR can show its qualities much better. You can see that performance at the 7:20 minute mark. Let’s take a look!